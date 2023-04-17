You did not guess about it: Why apply toothpaste on the nails

Healthy nails and neat hands are important signs of a well-groomed person. But sometimes nails can lose their appearance due to various reasons. Although severe cases require medical attention, ordinary toothpaste, and lemon can help to improve the condition of the nails.

Yes, toothpaste has a strong whitening effect that can be good for nails. Also, fresh lemon can help remove yellowness from the nails, which may appear after working in the garden or after cooking some dishes.

To do this, it is enough to peel a lemon and rub the inner part of the skin of the nails. Then wash your hands with warm water. Toothpaste can also be an excellent tool for this procedure, moreover, it is economical to use.

Simply apply the toothpaste to your nails and leave for 5 minutes. The hands should then be washed and creamed to complete the procedure.

