You will be shocked: scientists have discovered the truth about the Shroud of Turin

It is believed that Christ's body was wrapped in the Shroud of Turin after death. Scientists conducted a radiocarbon analysis of the fabric, discovered its true age, and discovered the secret of the religious relic.

The Shroud of Turin is perhaps the most famous religious relic in the world. It represents a large fragment of linen in which, according to believers, the body of Jesus Christ was wrapped. The special interest of the shroud is given by a barely noticeable image of the face of Jesus, supplemented by a crown of thorns and stains that some consider being blood.

The first owner of the shroud is Geoffroy de Charnet, a Knight Templar in 1354. After 35 years, it was put on public display. The bishop of Troyes called it a "cunningly painted" fake.

Despite this, many Popes believed in the authenticity of the relic and made pilgrimages to it until 2015.

Scientists conducted a radiocarbon analysis of the shroud and determined that its age ranges between 1260 and 1390 AD.

At the same time, the first records appeared about the shroud, including the words of the Bishop of Troyes that it was fake.

Scientists also tried to establish the authenticity of the shroud with the help of patterns on the fabric. In the end, they discovered that none of the crucifixes matched theirs.

So for now, everything indicates that the Shroud of Turin is just a forgery from the Middle Ages.

