Volcano of energy: 3 ''explosive'' zodiac signs are named

While some people are volcanoes of energy, others value peace and quiet. According to astrologers, it is the location of the stars that has a decisive influence on behaviour. For example, three zodiac signs have a very hot temper.

Aries

Aries is not a master of communication, so if he doesn't like something, he says so directly. The natives of this sign give free rein to their emotions if their feelings are hurt - arguments with them can bring people to tears. Aries are quick to "flash" and at such moments do not think about others at all. They can say a lot of hurtful words that they will regret later.

Virgo

Virgo is a real volcano of energy. Natives of this sign are extremely inquisitive and have many interests. They are skilful at distributing tasks and getting everything done on time, which makes them ideal leaders. However, there is one drawback - Virgos are used to planning everything carefully, and if something goes wrong, they get hysterical and take it out on everyone in sight.

Video of the day

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are very inquisitive, so they will probably choose a profession that is their passion. Otherwise, they will quickly get tired and fall into melancholy. The natives of the sign love everything new and seem very friendly, but they very quickly explode over trifles and can cause a scandal out of the blue.

