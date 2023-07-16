Explosions are heard for the second time in the morning: Sevastopol reports UAV attack (video)

On July 16, explosions were heard at night in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol. The occupiers claim that it was the city's air defense system that went off.

The information was reported by a collaborator and representative of the occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia region, Volodymyr Rogov, on his Telegram channel, as well as by the Russian Telegram channel Shot and the so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, on his Telegram channel. The news was also spread by local Telegram channels around 7:30 am.

Volodymyr Rogov stated bluntly: "It's loud in Sevastopol! Sevastopol reports on the work of the air defense of the Russian Armed Forces. At least twice".

The Shot Telegram channel also reported loud explosions in the city. "Residents of Sevastopol report loud explosions over the city. According to preliminary information, the air defense system was triggered," the channel said in a statement.

According to the channel, at least two loud explosions were heard in the area of Sevastopol Bay.

Later, the information about the explosions in Sevastopol was confirmed by the occupation "authorities" of the city.

"The air defense forces and the navy are repelling the attack of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles on Sevastopol over the sea near the city of Chersonese, in the area of Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava," Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

