On the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni, Canada - Justin Trudeau, and Belgium - Alexander de Croo, as well as the head of the European Commission - Ursula von der Leyen and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv.

Daily video

Thus, Western diplomats demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Reuters reports.

"Meloni, Trudeau, de Croo, and von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train from neighboring Poland," the Italian government said in a statement.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!