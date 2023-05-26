Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 20 occupants and capture three Russians near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the enemy in one of the hottest areas of the frontline - the Bakhmut sector. In particular, soldiers of the assault groups of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade are engaged in deterring the invaders and liberating the territories.

As a result of the operation, 20 occupants were eliminated. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.

"Clearing the forest belt and the canal from the Russians. Coordinated work of two assault groups of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. Fire cover from mortars, artillery, marines, AGS and UAVs with drops," the statement reads.

Read also: Artillery of the 93rd Brigade destroyed enemy APCs

Video of the day

It is noted that Ukrainian attack aircraft also managed to capture three occupants. The exact time and place are not disclosed for security reasons.

The video shows Ukrainian troops advancing through a forest belt and destroying the invaders.

To recap, the soldiers of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade repelled the occupiers who attempted to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces' position.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!