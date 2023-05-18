Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupants' infantry fighting vehicle in landing (video)

Ukrainian troops are systematically destroying Russian military equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, the soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle.

It took the defenders of Ukraine only one accurate shot to do so. The video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page.

"Minus an enemy infantry fighting vehicle," the post reads.

Read also: Ukrainian soldiers epically destroyed two Russian "Zmey Gorynych" systems with kamikaze drones

In the video, you can see the occupiers' military equipment, which the Russians tried to hide in a landing on one of the frontline areas. The following footage shows the precise hit and destruction of the invaders' infantry fighting vehicle.

Video of the day

The exact time and place of the liquidation of Russian military equipment is not disclosed for security reasons. The occupiers' losses in manpower are also not indicated.

Earlier, the Russians failed to evacuate their damaged equipment from the battlefield three times.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!