Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy enemy tanks near Kreminna with precision strikes (video)

Ukrainian troops are destroying occupants and Russian equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, soldiers of the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade eliminated the invaders' tanks near Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

Ukraine's defenders conducted precision strikes at the location of Russian equipment. This was reported on the Luhansk Regional Military Administration's Telegram channel.

"Near Kreminna, enemy tanks were destroyed by servicemen of the SBU Main Directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The SBU advance group in the Kreminna direction reconnoitered where the occupiers are hiding heavy equipment," the statement said.

It is noted that the coordinates of the Russian tanks were obtained using drones. According to this data, the artillerymen of the 66th Brigade delivered precise strikes.

The video shows footage of the destruction of enemy equipment.

Recall that fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. According to the White House, since December 2022, the Russians have lost about 100,000 people in Bakhmut.

