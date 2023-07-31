Ukrainian Armed Forces turn a Russian tank into scrap with a kamikaze drone (spectacular video)
Ukrainian troops continue to destroy occupants' equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, soldiers of the 40th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas destroyed a Russian tank.
To do this, the defenders of Ukraine used a kamikaze drone. This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page.
"The little pranks of aerial reconnaissance have grown up. To be continued," the post reads.
In the video, you can see a Russian tank standing in a waiting position, while the occupiers move around it. The following shots show the launch of a kamikaze drone and a precise drone strike.
The exact time and place of the destruction of the Russian tank is not disclosed for security reasons.
Earlier, aerial reconnaissance neutralised a car with Russians. At the time of the drone's approach, a Russian fighter tried to film the Ukrainian drone.
