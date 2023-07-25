Ukrainian Armed Forces ambushed and defeated Russian paratroopers near Klishchiyivka (18+ video)

Ukrainian troops continue to drive out the invaders in various parts of the frontline. In particular, fierce fighting is taking place near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

Ukraine's defenders ambushed and killed Russian paratroopers near Klishchiyivka. The video was posted on social media.

The footage shows fighting on the outskirts of Klishchiyivka. The video suggests that the situation around the village is almost out of the occupiers' control.

As can be seen in the footage, during the engagement, the Russian paratroopers immediately lost one of their infantry fighting vehicles, while the other simply left the infantry to their fate.

Hiding in shell craters, the occupiers tried to shoot back for some time, but eventually all of them died.

As a reminder, near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tracked down enemy weapons from a drone and destroyed them. In particular, the 45th Brigade blew up a Russian D-20 howitzer.

