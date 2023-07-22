Ukrainian Armed Forces wound Russian State Duma deputy Boroday near Bakhmut (photos, video)

Russian State Duma deputy and war criminal Alexander Boroday came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Bakhmut in Donetsk region. This became known on Saturday, 22 July.

Photos and videos of the wounded Boroday were posted on social media. The occupier came under tank fire.

According to preliminary data, the vehicle with Boroday was moving on the southern flank. It was there that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck from a tank, from a distance of 3 km.

Two officers of the occupation brigade were injured by the debris that damaged the car. Boroday lost his phone, but did not die.

It should be added that in 2014, Boroday, together with another war criminal, Girkin, led Russian formations in Donetsk.

On 21 July, it was reported that the former head of the Novorossiya social movement, Igor Girkin-Strelkov, who was an FSB agent and had recently criticised the Russian authorities for their failure in the war in Ukraine, was detained in Russia.

