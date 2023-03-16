Ukrainian Armed Forces may destroy Crimean bridge, Russia will respond with missile strike: astrologer gives timeline

In March 2023, the Ukrainian military may launch a devastating strike on the Crimean bridge, destroying it. In response, Russia will launch a new missile attack on Ukraine.

This was stated by astrologer Vlad Ross to TSN. According to him, the situation will be tense until April - the occupiers will send fighter jets into the sky to try to intimidate Ukrainians.

"The only thing about the 20th is that it can be so tense. Koshchei's needle may fall. Koshchei's needle is the Crimean bridge. He (the aggressor) may get angry and launch missile strikes against Ukraine," Ross said.

The astrologer stressed that the threat will hang over Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and the region.

As UAportal previously reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only make a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will kill almost all Russian mobilised soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He stressed that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.