The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of occupiers near Vuhledar with two strikes (video)

The Ukrainian military liquidated a group of Russian occupiers near Vuhledar. Our defenders used 155-mm howitzer shells for this purpose.

It took two precise strikes to destroy the enemy group. Yurii Butusov, a Ukrainian journalist, published the video on the Telegram channel.

"Two direct strikes with155 mm shells on a group of Russian soldiers near Vuhledar. The group is moving in a column one at a time, and the first shot of the Ukrainian howitzer hit the Russians, they did not have time to disperse and lie down," the message says.

Video of the day

Read also: Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed six enemy tanks in the Luhansk region overnight

It is noted that some of the occupiers were killed or wounded, and the survivors approached the place of the first hit. At that moment, the second shell also accurately hit the enemy.

"Brilliant adjustment of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance and artillerymen firing. Such prize-winning shooting deserves awards," Butusov added.

Recall that earlier, Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders who were setting up their positions from a drone. The enemy was eliminated by an accurate drop from the drone.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!