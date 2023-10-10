Tea stains on a cup are not unhygienic but they can ruin the appearance of the mug. Serving guests drinks in stained mugs is a bad idea for any host.

The deep brown or black color of tea can stain almost anything. However, hostesses have tips on how to deal with stains, according to Express.co.uk.

Just take white vinegar and baking soda. It's cheap, effective and easy.

You need to mix one tablespoon of baking soda and white vinegar in a dirty cup and leave it for 10 minutes. After that, rinse off the solution with hot water. It easily cleans heavily soiled cups.

Baking soda is considered to be one of the best multifunctional detergents. As a mild abrasive, it removes stains without damaging fragile materials.

You can also moisten the inside of the mug with cold water and sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda to cover all the brown stains from tea or coffee. Then, using a cloth or sponge, wipe off the dirt and rinse with hot water.

