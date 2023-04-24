Just two cheap products: How to easily remove rust and scale from plumbing

The appearance of plumbing fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom can tell a lot about the owners of the house. Of course, everyone wants to have plumbing that always looks new. If you also want to achieve perfect cleanliness in these rooms, then natural remedies that were used several decades ago will come to the rescue.

In order to get rid of plaque and rust on surfaces, you can use just two substances - baking soda and mustard powder. A mixture of these ingredients will help you deal with even the most difficult dirt and remove rust from surfaces.

See also: Rinse the microwave oven without chemicals in 5 minutes

How to make a dishwasher detergent against stains and rust

Mix mustard powder and baking soda in a 1:1 ratio. Add a little water and mix well.

Video of the day

Then apply the mixture to the dirt and leave it on the surface for 30 minutes. After that, rinse the surface with water. You'll see the dirt disappear and your bathtub or sink shine clean.

In addition, mustard is great for removing grease. To remove grease stains and other contaminants, mix a mustard powder with water until it becomes a porridge.

All in all, with these two natural remedies, you can keep your bathroom and kitchen perfectly clean without using harmful chemicals.

We offer you to find out what items you should absolutely not throw down the toilet. Recall that a common problem in the kitchen is clogged pipes. The reason for this is that food residues get into the drain. However, you can protect yourself from this problem by using foil balls.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!