All possible uses: how to use grass clippings in the vegetable garden and in the garden

To keep the area around your country house tidy, you need to regularly control weeds and excess grass. One of the ways to use grass clippings in the beds is mulching. This universal method improves the condition of the beds and is beneficial for plants.

Mowed green grass is used as a hot active mulch that quickly transfers trace elements to plants and soil. Its advantage over dry straw or hay is that the mowed lawn is already damaged and ready to "share" its chemical composition instantly.

Grass clippings are also used as fertilizer. To prepare the infusion, gardeners put it in a barrel and fill it with water. After fermentation, the mixture becomes ready for watering plants. You can add additional ingredients to make the infusion even more "rich".

Grass clippings can also be used to make compost. After decomposition, it will turn into a natural fertilizer without any additional effort on your part.

An interesting life hack from clever summer residents is to use grass clippings as a "blanket" for planting in winter. A straw shelter will protect plants from frost and snow, but you should remember to remove it in the spring so that it does not interfere with snow melting. This method allows you to protect plants that overwinter in the beds.

