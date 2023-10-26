It's all about fiber: The doctor said why you should eat avocados and other fruits for breakfast

According to British physician Michael Mosley, high-fiber foods are essential for our health, but this detail is often overlooked.

Daily video

Fiber is a substance that plays a key role in maintaining intestinal health and can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, Mirror writes.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee lovers that can shorten their lives

One of the foods that stands out for its fiber content is avocado. This extremely healthy berry (technically, avocado is a berry) is famous for its fatty acids, but it's worth noting that it's also a great source of fiber. Just one avocado (approximately 150 g) contains about 10 g of fiber, which is one third of the recommended daily allowance, according to an expert.

Of course, if avocados aren't on your list of favorite foods, there are other fiber-rich alternatives that can be easily incorporated into your diet. These include various types of beans, such as chickpeas and beans.

Dr. Michael Mosley recommends including beans in the diet, noting that it is beneficial to include any type of legume in your diet. It is important to note that some types of beans contain more fiber than others. For example, a 170 g cup of beans contains just over a third of the daily fiber requirement of 30 g, and chickpeas contain almost 5 g of fiber per 100 g serving.

In addition, pears are also a great source of fiber. The high pectin content of pears is associated with improved gut health and immune function. Pears are also rich in folic acid, niacin, and provitamin A, which are important vitamins for cellular function, energy production, skin maintenance, and wound healing.

Other fiber-rich foods include nuts and seeds, which are also high in protein, as well as oats.

Earlier, we wrote about 5 things you shouldn't do in the morning to avoid harming your health.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!