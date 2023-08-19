Russian Armed Forces attack centre of Chernihiv with ballistic missiles: over 100 wounded, children among the dead

On Saturday, 19 August, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attacked the centre of Chernihiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, local residents were wounded and killed.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus in his Telegram.

"The enemy fired on the centre of Chernihiv. Probably a ballistic missile. Stay in shelters. Details later," said Vyacheslav Chaus.

Read also: At night, the occupiers attacked Rivne region with attack UAVs: an oil depot was destroyed (video)

In addition, Suspilne's correspondents reported that there were casualties as a result of the enemy shelling.

Video of the day

There are wounded and dead as a result of Russian shelling of the centre of Chernihiv, the report said.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of Russian military using attack drones in Chernihiv region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video on his Telegram account from the spot where the enemy missile hit.

"A Russian missile hit the city centre, our Chernihiv. The square, the polytechnic, the theatre. An ordinary Saturday afternoon that Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead and wounded," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The SES press service noted that as of 13:00, there were 5 dead and 42 injured as a result of the hostile attack on the Drama Theatre, where an exhibition of drone manufacturers was taking place. Among the injured were 11 children.

Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that a 6-year-old girl was killed by a missile strike.

"The dead girl is the sixth victim in six years. The patrol policemen tried to provide first aid, applied a tourniquet, there was a very large blood loss. Unfortunately, doctors could not save her," said Klymenko.

As of 14:00, the number of victims increased to seven. The body of an unidentified woman was found in Chernihiv. In addition, Klymenko noted that 90 injured people sought medical assistance, including 12 children. Twenty-five people were hospitalised. A 12-year-old girl was rushed by ambulance to Kyiv, she is in serious condition.

As of 18:30, Klymenko said that the search and rescue operation was completed. A total of 136 people were reported injured, 7 people were killed, 129 were injured, including 15 children.

As of 19:45, 140 people were reported injured and seven were killed.

On the night of 19 August, the Air Defence Forces shot down 15 out of 17 enemy Shahed drones. The enemy tried to attack Ukrainian cities with them. The enemy drones were launched from the Kursk area.

On 7 August, the Russian military shelled the city of Pokrovsk, located in Donetsk region. The occupiers shelled the city centre, directing missiles at residential buildings. One of the enemy missiles hit an ordinary residential building, said the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!