When we choose a screen saver for our phone, we often strive to achieve positive emotions. However, experts have explained why you should be careful what images you use on your phone's screen saver to avoid trouble for yourself and others.

Here are the types of pictures you shouldn't use on your phone's screen saver:

Your photos. It is not recommended to use your photos on the screen saver, especially those in which you are looking directly into the camera lens. Some people may feel jealous or hostile and try to do you harm; Photos with a loved one or children. While it's understandable that you may want to show your happiness, it's best to refrain from using photos of yourself with your partner or photos of your children. Some people might be jealous of your relationship or exploit the weakness of your children; Images of elements and places with negative connotations. It's best to avoid pictures that depict storms, lightning, volcanic eruptions and other natural disasters, as they can carry negative energy that can affect your life. The same goes for images of ruins or castles; Unclear symbols and sharp objects. It is better to avoid pictures with knives, guns, crosses, unexplained monsters and symbols as they can emit negative energy that you will encounter daily. Be especially careful with images of runes, as they have double meanings.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday and family life.

