Enemy attacked Sloviansk and Mykolaiv region with S-300 and Shahed missiles at night: photos

On the night of April 18, Russian militants launched a rocket attack on Sloviansk (Donetsk region), and used Shahed kamikaze drones. Mykolaiv region was also attacked.

The head of the Sloviansk city military administration, Vadym Lyakh, posted on Facebook that within two hours, Sloviansk was attacked with S-300 missiles and kamikaze drones. Two hits were recorded.

"Night shelling of the city for two hours. S-300 missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones. Two hits: on Vchytelska Street and on Pushkin Boulevard. Five multi-storey buildings, 7 private houses, a security company, a medical facility, an entertainment centre, a business centre, and cars were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said.

The head of Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, said on his Telegram channel that on the night of April 18, around 02:30, the enemy attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in Snihurivska community with attack drones.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties. More detailed information is being clarified," he added.

Ivan Kukhta, head of the Snihuriv City Military Administration, wrote on his Telegram channel that 7 enemy UAVs hit 2 industrial infrastructure facilities in the community.

"There were no casualties," he added.

Recall that on the night of April 9, Russian militants attacked Zaporizhzhia with rockets. An 11-year-old girl and her 50-year-old father were killed as a result of a hit to a private house.

