On the night of July 13, Russian militants attacked Kyiv with Shahed kamikaze drones. Dozens of aerial targets were destroyed.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a massive attack by Iranian drones was recorded from different directions.

"Unfortunately, there were cases of falling debris in Darnytsia, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts of the city. Preliminary, there is damage to residential buildings," the statement said.

It is also known that two people were injured in the Darnytsia district as a result of the drone attack: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, they have shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said that due to the explosions in the capital in the Darnytskyi district, drone fragments damaged the facade of a residential building on the technical floor.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building. In Podil district, a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

"Two victims were hospitalized in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. Two more were treated on the spot in Shevchenkivskyi district," Klitschko said.

According to him, a dead man was found in Podil district while extinguishing a fire in an apartment building.

The Air Force Command reported that last night the enemy launched 20 drones and two Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine.

"As a result of combat operations, all 20 attack drones were destroyed, mostly in Kyiv region. Two Kalibr cruise missiles were also destroyed in different directions," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of July 11, Russians attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed kamikaze drones, 26 of which were shot down by the Air Force. In Odesa region, 2 enemy UAVs hit the administrative building of a port facility. There was no significant damage or casualties.

