The doctors answered under which conditions one should not eat pomegranate seeds

The name pomegranate comes from the Latin word "granatus", which means "granular". There are more than ten different varieties of pomegranates, which differ in flavor and color. However, they all have a common feature - the fruit consists of numerous grains separated by a membrane, according to Pixel inform.

In this article, we will consider the beneficial properties of pomegranate and its juice for the prevention of various diseases and explain why it is important to include pomegranate in your daily diet.

Pomegranate is known for its powerful antiseptic effect. For the treatment of stomatitis, sore throat and pharyngitis, it is recommended to rinse the mouth and throat with a pomegranate peel decoction or juice solution. The tannins contained in pomegranate juice and broth have a calming effect, and organic acids help fight infections.

Pomegranate is rich in vitamins B6, B12, C and P, which help to preserve the youthfulness of the skin and improve its recovery process, making it more elastic and smooth.

This fruit is an excellent choice for diabetics, as drinking even a small amount of pomegranate juice before meals can help significantly reduce blood sugar levels.

Pomegranate juice and its seeds also help to improve digestion and boost metabolism. Due to the high acid content of pomegranate juice, it is recommended to dilute it with water. Nutritionists recommend including pomegranate seeds in salads.

Pomegranate is also useful for supporting the immune system, treating anemia, and restoring energy after illness. Eating pomegranate helps to maintain nervous system stability, improve sleep and reduce headaches.

Cosmetologists recommend using a mixture of toasted and crushed pomegranate peels together with olive oil or butter to make a cream suitable for oily skin.

As for pomegranate seeds, they contain a lot of vitamins E and F, which help to normalize hormonal balance and support the functioning of the intestines. They can be eaten, but only if the intestines are healthy. If you have intestinal problems, it is better to refrain from eating pomegranates, including their seeds.

