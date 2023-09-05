Doctors answered which fish is healthier: pollock or hake

Fish is a valuable source of nutrients for our body. Ukrainians choose hake and pollock because of their availability and popularity. Let's look at the differences between them and determine which is healthier.

Hake

Hake is a commercial fish that is processed immediately after being caught to preserve its flavour and health benefits. It contributes to vascular and heart health due to its high antioxidant content, as well as removes carcinogens from the body and is useful for people with digestive problems.

In addition, hake contains a lot of omega-3, which is beneficial for the thyroid gland and helps to strengthen hair and scalp. It supports the immune system, bones, joints and eyesight, and helps to lower blood sugar levels, which is beneficial for people with diabetes.

Video of the day

Hake is caught in cold waters and is especially valued in the Far East.

Read also: The 5 main life hacks for fast weight loss

Pollock

Pollock has a similar taste to hake but is more useful in terms of nutritional value. It satisfies the appetite for a long time and is recommended for medical diets. Pollock contains trace elements that have a positive effect on tooth enamel and promote active hair growth.

Pollock is recommended for endocrine diseases and problems with the cardiovascular system. It's also important to note the high iodine content of pollock, which makes it effective in preventing thyroid disease.

To recap, we've already written about how not to fail while on a diet.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!