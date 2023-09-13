Doctors answered how to restore the body after poisoning

No one is absolutely immune to food poisoning, which can be caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or toxic substances in food. After poisoning, it is important to restore the body with proper nutrition and plenty of water. Symptoms of poisoning can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

On the first day after poisoning, you should limit your food intake and drink plenty of water, teas, and decoctions. It is important to consume soft, low-fat foods with a small amount of fiber. Probiotics can also be helpful in restoring the intestinal microflora.

On the second and third day after poisoning, you can gradually expand your diet to include egg white, boiled white meat, and light fruits and vegetables.

Avoid foods that contribute to gas formation, fried foods, sausages, carbonated drinks, and alcohol.

In case of poisoning, it is important to consult a doctor and follow his or her recommendations. Activated charcoal and other absorbent medications can be helpful, but are not the main treatment.

