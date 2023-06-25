Doctors explained what foods to avoid during breakfast

Morning consumption of bread and rolls can have a negative impact on health, according to medical experts. The high carbohydrate content of such products contributes to high blood sugar levels, causes overweight, and reduces performance.

According to a report published on Ukrhealth, nutritionists recommend avoiding pastries, muffins, croissants, and sandwiches during breakfast, as such foods affect the release of chemicals, including dopamine, which eventually causes fatigue.

In addition, consumption of such products can contribute to the development of various dangerous diseases.

Experts have given several reasons why you should limit your consumption of pastries and other carbohydrates in the morning. After a meal, a lot of carbohydrates can cause a significant drop in blood glucose levels, which negatively affects the endocrine system and pancreas. Frequent consumption of carbohydrates during breakfast can reduce insulin sensitivity, which contributes to weight gain.

It has also been found that consuming carbohydrate foods in the morning reduces sensitivity to the satiety hormone leptin. Leptin is responsible for feeling full, but when you eat carbohydrates, satiety decreases, which leads to overeating.

Frequent consumption of carbohydrates can also contribute to the development of dysbiosis. Carbohydrates consumed on an empty stomach contribute to an imbalance between beneficial and harmful microorganisms in the intestines, leading to a variety of symptoms such as a feeling of heaviness, dizziness, flatulence, and indigestion.

