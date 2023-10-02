Doctors have named the categories of people who should not drink instant coffee

Many people start their mornings with a cup of instant coffee - it's easy to make and less expensive. But it turns out that this delicacy is not suitable for everyone, Pixel inform reports.

It should be noted that instant coffee is made from damaged coffee beans, which are harder to sell in their original state. It also contains flavors, milk powder, and sugar so that customers don't have to waste time adding these ingredients.

It's important to note that it doesn't matter what type of coffee you drink - powdered, granulated, or freeze-dried. The benefits of this drink are quite small, but it can cause a diuretic effect, helping to remove excess fluid and relieve swelling.

Unfortunately, there are negative aspects to it:

Rather causes psychological dependence, negatively affecting the nervous system. Increases blood pressure, which can harm the cardiovascular system. Instant coffee can remove calcium from the body, leading to joint pain. It can irritate the stomach walls and mucous membrane.

Therefore, if you have problems with the gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system, it is better not to drink instant coffee.

