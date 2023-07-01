On social media, you can often see advice on how to drink water with soda, especially on an empty stomach. However, doctors are shocked by such self-medication methods.

Tetiana Lakusta, a nutritionist and founder of Prevent Way Clinic, warned that drinking baking soda for other purposes can be very harmful. This "life hack" is especially dangerous for those who have problems with the gastrointestinal tract.

The doctor says that she has recently noticed that Ukrainians are using baking soda for cancer without warning, thus fighting obesity and treating gynecological problems. ⠀

For such people, she recalled that Professor Neumyvakin used to treat all diseases with peroxide and soda in the Soviet Union. "If you are his fan, critical thinking will help you. Followers of alternative medicine are still conducting cleansing marathons, so please consider the possible consequences, not just the great reviews. There is always a downside and a side effect to everything, and this should be discussed immediately after the expected positive effects are announced," emphasized Tetiana Lakusta.

She referred to a review by experts in the Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics on the misuse of soda. The review stated that baking soda should be used only in cooking.

For those who believe that soda will help get rid of heartburn, Dr. Lacusta reminded them of the "ricochet effect." "A sharp alkalization of the pH in the stomach causes a stimulation of gastric secretion in response to the stretching of the stomach walls by carbon dioxide."

"Here's the chemistry you're setting off in your stomach: NaHCO3 (baking soda) + HCl (stomach acid) to get NaCl (table salt) + CO2 (carbon dioxide) + H2O (water). After soda, the acidity increases a second time, and if there is an ulcer, the risks of complications increase dramatically. Do not avoid a doctor, do not treat yourself at the level of knowledge of an old woman in the XXI century," the expert emphasized.

Attention :This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

