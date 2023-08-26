Sleep problems may occur: what flowers should not be placed in the bedroom

Many housewives decorate their bedrooms with live houseplants, which add atmosphere and cosiness to the interior space. However, few people know that not all plants are safe for the bedroom.

What houseplants should not be in the bedroom and why

Smells and poison: Oleander, philodendron, and lily have an intense scent that is so strong that it will interfere with sleep and cause discomfort during sleep. Their scents can cause headaches and dizziness, which will lead to poor sleep.

However, it's not just the aromatic component that can be dangerous. Oleander and philodendron are poisonous plants. They can pose a danger to children and pets. Contact with the leaves of these plants can cause unpleasant consequences and, in some cases, even lead to poisoning.

When choosing plants for your bedroom, it is important to pay attention not only to their external attractiveness but also to the impact they can have on your health. The best options are plants such as lavender, aloe and spathiphyllum, which not only add beauty and comfort but also help improve the quality of your sleep.

Provide your body with the best possible conditions for recovery and rest by choosing safe plants for your bedroom.

