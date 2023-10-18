Motorists tell about an affordable and effective method to combat fogging of the inside of the windshield and windows in their cars during the colder months., many drivers use heaters during cold temperatures to keep warmth in the interior of their cars, which can lead to fogging of the inside of the glass and a hinder visibility, express writes.

In humid and warm areas, on the contrary, the use of air conditioning from the outside creates fogging on the glass. Fortunately, car owners have found a technique that solves the problem of fogging in just a few seconds.

According to drivers, they use a shaving foam instead of expensive products designed to combat fogging on the inside of the car window.

"I don't know if this has already been posted, but I recently came across this lifehack. In the Netherlands, the fines for fogging up the car window are quite high. If you are like me with an used car, you probably experience fogging of the window, especially at this time of year," one user wrote.

Then he shared details on how to apply a shaving foam to solve the problem.

"Try using a shaving foam to deal with this problem! Just apply some shaving foam to the glass and spread it evenly with a clean cloth or sponge. Then carefully wipe the glass", - explained the motorist.

