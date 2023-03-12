Near Bakhmut, Ukrainian Armed Forces defeat enemy positions and film the occupier robbing their fallen comrades

Aerial reconnaissance by Ukrainian border guards spotted Russian invaders on the outskirts of Bakhmut, setting up their new positions. The enemy was defeated.

According to the State Border Guard Service (SBGSU), border guards and an artillery unit worked on the enemy. Four Russian militants were killed.

Read also: Artillerymen of the 44th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed how they burned a Russian Buk-M3 worth more than $220 million (video)

The footage of the enemy's elimination was taken from a drone. It shows the artillery firing on the enemy.

Video of the day

"Every day, thanks to the effective work of border aerial reconnaissance, enemy manpower, equipment and ammunition depots are destroyed. Border guards and aerial reconnaissance men together with an artillery unit prevented an attempt to advance to the outskirts of Bakhmut. The occupiers were setting up new positions when the "presents" arrived. The invaders were "impressed" by the hospitality of our soldiers and four of them were immediately granted the status of "good", the SBGSU commented on the video.

The aerial reconnaissance men also managed to film a Russian soldier robbing his fallen comrades.

"It is worth noting the 'brotherhood' in the enemy's units. The footage captured by our fighters clearly shows how the 'bad' occupier is still looting from his 'good' colleagues," the border guards added.

Here is the footage of a battle between Ukrainian defenders, during which an enemy tank and its crew were destroyed.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!