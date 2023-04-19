'Wolves of Da Vinci' showed the battles for the last road to Bakhmut (video)

The Ukrainian military is heroically holding its position in Bakhmut in Donetsk region, which the occupiers have been trying to capture since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In particular, the fighters of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion enter the battle with the Wagnerites.

They prevent the Russian invaders from seizing the last road to Bakhmut. The video of the battle was published on the YouTube channel of the unit.

"The battle of the "Honor" company of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion for the last road to Bakhmut!" - the message says.

The occupiers decided to break through the Ukrainian defense with infantry forces without the support of armored vehicles. However, the Russians did not succeed, they died on the battlefield.

Video of the day

The video shows that the Russians are trying to get close to the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. Fighters repel them with all available weapons, using grenade launchers and grenades.

It will be recalled that the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, announced that the counteroffensive actions of the troops have already begun.

