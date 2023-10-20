Here's why you should wash your clothes inside out: experts' warning

The right approach to a laundry can preserve your clothes for years to come. You just need to do one little thing - turn out your clothes before power washing and sorting it.

Experts have explained why it's important to turn things out before washing. In particular, it will save the position of things and their color.

This is especially important for your favorite sweaters, t-shirts, shirts and pants. You reduce the risk of fabric damage and color loss by turning them inside out.

Some of the clothes, such as t-shirts and shirts, have an inner side that adheres to the skin. As time passes by, things can turn yellow cause of sweat. Washing inside out helps wash these stains better.

Your clothes can get damaged in the washing machine drum during washing. Embosses, sequins, and other details can leave traces of other fabrics. Washing your clothes turned out helps to avoid this.

If you care about maintaining the quality and look of your clothes, turning things out before washing will help maintain their condition and shape.

It is also important not to throw too much powder into your washing machine, as it will not rinse out well.

It is also important to turn out your pockets and check if they are empty before putting things in the machine.

Do not forget that it is also important to follow other rules of a proper washing, don't use too much detergent, do not overload the drum of the washing machine and use washing nets for fragile things.

