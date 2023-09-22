Mold grows on warm and organic substances, such as vegetables, cheeses, fruits and dairy products. Therefore, food is an ideal breeding ground for this type of filamentous microscopic fungus.

Rot eventually appears in the refrigerator, as well as in the pantry, when food is not stored properly or when you forget to eat it on time. They have an unpleasant texture and you can tell the mold by greenish or white spots.

It is necessary to remain very vigilant even if mold is visible only on the surface. Sometimes the roots of the fungus have already penetrated the food. In general, the health risk is not very high, but in some cases, mold can release mycotoxins.

Citrus fruits, like oranges, tend to spoil very quickly if not stored properly.

To begin with, when buying oranges in the supermarket, carefully check for bruises or brown spots. Their texture should be firm and their skin should be shiny.

How do I store oranges in the refrigerator?

Storing fresh oranges is very easy: just place them at room temperature in a cool, dry place with ventilation. You can also put them directly in the fruit drawer of the refrigerator without a bag.

We advise you not to store them in a bag or container with a lid, as this can reduce their freshness. It will also lead to the appearance of mold (due to excessive moisture) and rapid decay.

Oranges can be stored for about 10 days during cold periods on a fruit plate. They can be stored for only 4 days in the heat and for 15-20 days in the refrigerator.

However, the shelf life of this citrus fruit depends not only on the climate but also on the variety of oranges, as well as on the ripeness at the time of purchase.

Many people leave oranges to ripen at room temperature for a few days and then store them for longer. Therefore, if you decide to do this, we recommend keeping the fruit bowl out of direct sunlight and storing it in a clean, dry place.

We remind you that many people store bread in the refrigerator, but this is not a good idea. Experts say bread will then spoil faster.

