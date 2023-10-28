Eight daily habits that keep your heart looking young

If you want to improve your health, the maximum benefit can come from paying special attention to your heart. First of all, you need to follow a healthy lifestyle, but that's not all.

The publication Best Life, citing doctors, named habits that can not only make you feel better, but also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Since some of our actions can provoke premature aging of the heart.

1. Keep a blood pressure log

Regular check-ups with your doctor or cardiologist can help identify risk factors for cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. Early treatment can help prevent heart attack and stroke.

But in between sessions, it is advisable to monitor BP at home with a BP meter.

"Early diagnosis and intervention is the best way to prevent long-term adverse effects," explained California-based board-certified interventional cardiologist Cheng-Han Chen.

2- Limit or eliminate alcohol

Another way to prevent premature aging of the heart is to limit your alcohol intake or eliminate it altogether.

Current recommendations from the American Heart Association are to limit alcohol consumption to no more than two drinks per day for men or one drink per day for women.

However, recent evidence suggests that drinking any amount of alcohol increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke," explained cardiologist Chen. In his opinion, any alcohol consumption cannot be considered "heart healthy."

Especially dangerous for heart health are "binge drinking," which is excessive alcohol consumption associated with high blood pressure, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias.

3. Choose a heart-healthy diet

The way you eat can also have a huge impact on your heart health.

Steven Tang, MD, a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist, recommends following a Mediterranean diet, which has been shown to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"Choose a vegetable diet combined with fruits, whole grains and lean proteins such as chicken or fish. Limit your intake of saturated fat and sugar," he advises.

4. Don't smoke and avoid secondhand smoke

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chemicals in cigarette smoke can trigger a number of cardiovascular diseases by causing swelling and inflammation in the cells lining blood vessels. These include atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, aortic aneurysm, etc.

"Don't smoke and stay as far away from secondhand smoke as possible. We have known for a long time that smoking, particularly the chemicals in the smoke, significantly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke," explains doctor Chen.

5. Healthy sleep

Another important daily habit that will keep your heart healthy is to prioritize quality sleep. You can do this by keeping regular bedtimes, making your bedroom cool, dark, quiet and sleep-friendly, turning off electronics at least an hour before bedtime and limiting caffeine throughout the day.

"Insomnia and other sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, can negatively impact heart health through multiple mechanisms, such as increased sympathetic nervous system activity, dysregulation of autonomic nervous system activity, and increased systemic inflammation," the cardiologist told us.

6. Take care of your dental health

Brushing, flossing and rinsing are also important daily habits to keep your heart young and healthy, doctors assure.

"Maintaining good dental health and hygiene is important for keeping your heart healthy. There is a strong link between gum disease (periodontal disease) and heart disease such as atherosclerosis and heart valve disease," explained doctor Chen.

The cardiologist added that bacteria in gum disease can migrate into the bloodstream and increase inflammation levels throughout the body, including the coronary arteries. This can lead to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

7. Exercise regularly

Dr. Tang explained that you should aim for 30 minutes of cardiovascular exercise most days a week to keep your heart young and healthy. This can include any aerobic activity that gets your heart rate up, such as jogging, cycling or swimming.

"This will help improve your heart function, reduce stress and lower BP. It can also help identify early warning signs of heart disease," he added.

8. Embrace technology

Finally, Dr. Tang recommends making a smart watch or fitness tracker part of your daily heart health plan.

"Smart watches can help monitor heart rate and rhythm, sleep patterns and daily activity levels," he explains. "They have tools that can help you reach your fitness goals, schedule your medication and facilitate meditation or breathing exercises. This data can be used to improve and guide you toward a heart-healthy lifestyle."

