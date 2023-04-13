Volunteer Vasilisa, who was scandalized by a comment about the death of a soldier, deleted the post without apologizing: what is known about her

Ukrainian blogger Vasylisa Mazurchuk, who is currently in Ireland, caused controversy in society with her frank comments about the behavior of a Ukrainian soldier before his execution by the occupiers.

She declared that she did not see enough courage in this situation, which caused shock among Ukrainians. After a flurry of criticism, Mazurchuk stated that she has no intention of deleting her post and refuses to apologize for her words. She announced this on her Facebook page.

In the first post, Mazurchuk wrote that the fighter had to behave with dignity before his death, like Wallace in "Braveheart".

The video of Russian occupiers brutally killing a Ukrainian defender caused widespread public outrage, but Mazurchuk's thoughts angered many Ukrainians, especially given her absence from Ukraine during this difficult time.

"God, people, thank you for writing and supporting me. I'm not going to delete anything, because it's better to die standing than to live on my knees. Curses can push colds far away," wrote Vasilisa.

The "Donbas" battalion denied that this woman had ever worked for them and was generally related to the military unit.

"Friends, we officially declare that this person has nothing to do with the BSP of NSU "Donbas". A very big request - check the information before drawing conclusions," the message reads.

Then the girl tried to justify herself, saying that she was misunderstood, and the post was not intended to make fun of the dead, but to say that there is no point in asking something from non-humans and murderers.

Later, she wrote a post with excuses that she is not in Ukraine now. As she herself wrote in the "hacked post", she left for Ireland only because she is afraid for her children and does not want to sit in basements during times of anxiety.

"I understand only one category of people. Those who save children. Because children have nothing to do in basements. There is nothing to do under alarms. There is nothing to do in danger," she wrote.

