'The war must end suddenly': an astrologer gave a forecast regarding the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine may end suddenly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have great chances of success at the front in April. April 21-22 will be especially important.

Astrologer and chiromancer Volodymyr Badiyan told this to TSN. "There will be some moments even on April 5. We have opportunities, so there will be conquests. Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he says, nuclear manipulation continues. He will go to the end as long as he is alive. But he is alone. No one really supports him, although they buy oil from him," he emphasized.

According to the astrologer, at some point, the Russian troops will simply withdraw from the occupied territories. A very important event will take place that will affect Putin.

"The negotiations will begin either this spring or in the autumn. But the end of the war will be a little later. The second scenario is that even if Putin does not stay, we will not have peace if we remain face to face with Russia. Russia has such a mentality and distorted history, they have a 100 percent understanding that Ukraine is Russia. This will be continued until we have nuclear weapons or a coalition," Badian noted.

He clarified that the creation of a coalition is possible in 2024, and the first country interested in this is Poland.

As UAportal previously reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovych said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, so the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary maneuver. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, the Armed Forces will destroy almost all of the Russian mobilized soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, and only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Armed Forces of Ukraine bring the war to an end, negotiations on the Russian Federation's surrender will take place in 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of the bridges literally cut off their way back.