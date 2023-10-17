A special operation codenamed "DRAGONFLY" was carried out by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked airfields in the temporarily occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk.

The special operations were aimed at killing enemy aircraft and destroying military equipment located at these airfields, as well as destroying ammunition depots. This is reported in the official Telegram channel of the SDF.

Read also: Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian cannon developed in Stalin's time (spectacular video)

According to intelligence information, enemy forces used airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk as bases for their aircraft and special equipment. Operational data confirmed the presence of a significant amount of military equipment and ammunition there.

Having received the confirmed information, the special operations forces passed the coordinates and necessary data to the Armed Forces for further military actions. As a result of the fire attack on the night of October 16-17, enemy troops suffered serious losses.

According to the latest reports, the airfields in Berdiansk and Luhansk were destroyed:

Nine helicopters of various modifications.

Military special equipment located at the airfields.

An air defense launcher.

Ammunition depots.

Damage to the airfield runways.

The ammunition depot in Berdiansk detonated by 4 am, and the detonation in Luhansk lasted until 11 am. As for enemy losses, reports indicate dozens of dead and wounded. Search and rescue operations are ongoing and bodies are still being removed from the rubble.

Earlier it became known about a powerful strike on a Russian secret base in Crimea. A missile hit a secret base of Russian GRU special forces near Dzhankoy. The strike killed 26 occupants and wounded up to 20 Russian militants.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!