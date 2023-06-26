Soldiers from the "Yasni Ochi" aerial reconnaissance group in Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region, tracked down a Russian observation post and their positions. The enemy was neutralized.

A video of the work of 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade soldiers has been posted online. It was published by Deep State analysts on their Telegram channel.

Video of the day

"The work of the "Yasni Ochi" aerial reconnaissance group of the 23rd Brigade hit the position of the enemy in Pryiutne. In separate reconnaissance moves, the enemy's observation post with manpower was destroyed," the statement said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive has already begun in certain areas.

