Fighters of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka on one of the directions of the front noticed from a drone where the enemy had hidden his anti-aircraft installation. Thanks to two drops from the drone, the enemy equipment was destroyed.

Footage of the liquidation was shared on the brigade's Facebook page. You can see how the Don hovered over the anti-aircraft installation of the Russians and dropped ammunition on it. He detonated, but the installation "survived". So the drone operator made another reset, which finally led to the "descent of blessed fire" and enemy equipment.

Video of the day

"The enemy tried to hide the anti-aircraft installation, but the soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka have drones for reconnaissance and destruction. It burns brightly!", our defenders commented on these shots.

The other day, fighters of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky were destroyed by the enemy's calculation of the "Kornet" anti-tank missile.

