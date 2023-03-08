Fighters of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully struck the Wagnerites in Bakhmut with mortar (video)

Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, destroyed a group of Russian invaders. For this purpose, our defenders fired the enemy with mortars.

The fighters of the 2nd Motorized Battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" were engaged in the elimination of the "Wagner" PMC mercenaries. The video of the strike was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

"The direct hit of a mine on Wagner's group in Bakhmut is the work of the 2nd Motorized Battalion of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade," the message says.

Video of the day

The video shows the intersection of two streets, where a group of occupiers was located. The following footage shows a mine hitting the enemy's location.

The exact time of the destruction of the occupiers and the number of liquidated "Wagnerites" are not reported.

Earlier, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy dugout with occupiers in the Luhansk region. According to preliminary data, at least three enemies were killed.

