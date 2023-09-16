Plumber in Spain accidentally stumbled upon 2,500-year-old gold jewellery (photo)

Sergio Narciandi, a water company worker in Spain, was repairing pipes in the municipality of Cavandi when he noticed a gold necklace among the stones. Picking up the shiny object, he realised that it was a torque, an ancient neck ornament worn by the nobility.

According to El Pais, Narciandi later noticed another piece of jewellery. He reported his findings to the local authorities.

When experts from the Archaeological Museum of Asturias arrived at the place, they found that it could be 2,500 years old.

"This discovery will reveal many secrets. We will look into the history of the Iron Age, which has been hidden all this time. We know the exact origin of two such valuable items that were a symbol of prestige in pre-Roman communities for the first time," the scientists commented on the discovery.

It is noted that these artefacts are extremely important, as they allow us to learn a little more about the customs of that time, its technology, culture and social organisation.

Archaeologists believe that the age of the jewellery is unlikely to exceed 2,500 years. Torques were usually made of expensive materials and were most often worn by Celtic and Germanic nobility.

"Both pieces concentrate all the techniques used by jewellers of that time: casting, filigree, welding, a combination of aesthetic and geometric motifs and styles. Thanks to this, we can start studying other items whose authenticity we were not sure of," the experts added.

