Water utilities plan to raise water tariffs from 1 July: what is known

Ukraine may increase water supply tariffs for household consumers. This initiative was put forward by water utilities.

The companies are calling on the state regulator to raise tariffs from 1 July. This was stated by Dmytro Novitsky, President of Ukrvodokanalekologiya, during a press conference on the critical state of the water and sewerage industry in Ukraine.

According to him, water tariffs need to be raised to provide citizens with stable water supply and maintain technological processes. This refers to centralised water supply and sewerage services for the population.

The cost of services may be increased by 33% on average. Back in the summer of 2022, representatives of water utilities provided the regulator with calculations of the new cost of services for household consumers.

"We expected the NEURC to make a decision on their setting back in December. We were convinced that the issue of tariff increases would be considered after the end of the heating season, then the consideration was postponed to 1 May, then to 1 June. So, today is 15 June, and we don't even see the prospect of this issue being considered. And at the same time, the issue of determining the sources of financing for the entire industry needs to be resolved," Novitsky said.

