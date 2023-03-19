Strong magnetic storms will cover the Earth in the second half of March: dangerous dates are announced

Several powerful magnetic storms are expected in the second half of March. They can affect human health.

Storms of medium activity are expected on March 20-21. This is reported by meteoagent.com.

Magnetic storms in March 2023

March 20-21 - a solar storm of medium intensity.

- a solar storm of medium intensity. March 22-25 - a low-power solar storm.

- a low-power solar storm. March 26-27 - a powerful solar storm.

- a powerful solar storm. March 28-31 - a low-power solar storm.

How magnetic storms affect health

Magnetic storms are perturbations of the Earth's magnetic field caused by solar flares. These fluctuations negatively affect the operation of communication systems and human health.

The impact of solar flares will be felt most strongly by weather-dependent people. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for these phenomena in advance to avoid suffering from poor health.

What you can do to make yourself less affected by magnetic storms

Follow a few simple tips:

spend more time outdoors, go for a walk;

do not drink alcoholic beverages and fatty junk food;

eat more vegetables and fruits, drink clean water;

have a calm and stable sleep;

get enough rest;take a contrast shower if there are no problems with blood vessels.

