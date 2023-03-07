A 2000-year-old stringed musical instrument was discovered in Vietnam (photo)

Archaeologists have unearthed this deer horn in the province of Long An in southern Vietnam. Scientists assume that it's a musical instrument dating back 2,000 years.

Fredeliza Campos, a researcher at the Australian National University, and her colleagues aren't sure how the instrument was played or exactly what it sounded like. This is reported by ANU Reporter.

It is noted that to create sounds, one string was probably pulled.

"This stringed instrument, or chordophone, is one of the earliest examples of this type of instrument in Southeast Asia," Campos said.

Read also: A medieval royal wharf was discovered in Norway

Video of the day

This, she says, fills the gap between the oldest known musical instruments in the region – lithophones or stone percussion plates – and more modern instruments.

"It would have been about 35cm long and had a hole at one end for a peg, which would have been important for tuning. It also had what looked like a bridge to support the string.

Earlier, a group of volunteer scientists from three universities in Chile found a new moai statue in the volcano crater on Easter Island.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!