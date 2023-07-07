eng
The number of victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv has increased (photos)

Bylim Olena

Ten bodies have already been recovered from the rubble of a building in Lviv that was hit by a Russian missile on 6 July. More than 40 people were injured.

On the morning of 7 July, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced that the number of people killed in the missile attack had reached 10. The body of a woman was the last to be recovered from the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile.

"They just found the 10th body. It was a woman. Now rescuers are freeing the victim from the rubble. This will complete the rescue and search operation," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On the night of 6 July, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with Kalibr cruise missiles. One of the missiles hit a four-storey residential building on Stryiska Street in Lviv. In total, 35 houses, 10 dormitories, an orphanage, two universities and a sanatorium school were damaged in the city as a result of the Russian attack.

It has become known that the family of local journalist Volodymyr Sadovyi, who works for the Varta 1 media outlet, was killed in the missile attack.

