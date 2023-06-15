A magnificent tomb of a child buried in the beginning of our era is found in France

During the expansion of the airport near the city of Clermont-Ferrand, archaeologists from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap), France, found an interesting burial of an infant who died in the early AD. The child was buried in a luxurious coffin 80 cm long. Unfortunately, the wood from which it was made has not been preserved, but scientists have come across a large number of metal nails from it and a decorative metal plate.

In addition, archaeologists found many funerary objects: 20 earthenware vessels, probably with ritual food for the deceased. This is a tradition typical of the Gallo-Roman period, in which the infant was buried. The child died around 30 AD, and was about a year old at the time of his death.

In addition, a large number of animal remains were found at the burial site, such as half a pig carcass and several headless chickens. There were also miniature vases and two glass vials, possibly containing cosmetics or medicine.

The personal belongings in the grave testified to the child's wealthy and noble background. This is also evidenced by a copper fibula, a decorative clasp for clothing. Also found near the coffin was a round iron object about 30 centimeters in diameter with a curved rod, which was probably a primitive toy. The end of the toy was between the paws of a puppy buried in the child's feet outside the coffin. Around his neck was a luxurious collar decorated with 15 bronze appliqués and a bell. An interesting discovery was the baby tooth of an older child, which may have belonged to a brother or sister of the deceased infant.

The Gallo-Romans tended to bury young children near the family home, without much honor. The burial found by archaeologists indicates that the child belonged to the elite of society.

