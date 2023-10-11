A 19th century ship was discovered in Florida during construction (video)

In the center of St. Augustine, Florida, at the base of the Lion's Bridge, construction workers discovered a wooden boat from the 1800s. The boat has the characteristics of a local ship that was most likely used for fishing or possibly for the usual transportation trade.

The vessel resembles a canoe in shape. That's not all that the archaeologists who arrived at the site found, First Coast News reports.

"We saw fragments of old ceramic vessels, bottles, rusty pieces of iron, and bone cuts, possibly from someone's chops that they had for dinner. They may have simply scraped the plate into the water," the researchers said.

Scientists also found an old leather shoe that appeared after the Civil War. The state did not allow press cameras to the site, and photos of the artifacts have not yet been made public.

The boat will be completely removed from the silt, but it is unclear where it and the other artifacts will go.

