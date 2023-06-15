Instead of a cup of coffee: What to do to feel refreshed in the morning

Many people cannot imagine their mornings without coffee, which has become an integral part of their lives. Coffee is a reliable way to lift your mood when your energy is low. But there are other products that can replace caffeine and not lead to sleep problems at work.

So, what products will help you revitalize:

The right snack. Energy-dense foods can be your savior. Try snacking on foods rich in complex carbohydrates and proteins. For example, a small piece of fruit with a handful of almonds or a boiled egg with whole grain toast; Keep your body hydrated. Often, just a few sips of clean water can give you energy. Hydration levels affect the functioning of the entire body, so a glass of water is a simple and effective tip. If you want something more interesting, you can add a few pieces of your favorite fruit to the water; Get some activity in. Physical activity also helps fight fatigue. This is especially important if you spend a lot of time without moving or have a sedentary job. After a few hours without moving, the body inevitably begins to feel tired and weak; Try natural energy boosters. If snacks, water, and exercise don't help with fatigue, turn to natural remedies.

