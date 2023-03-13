How flowers affect our emotions and mood: tips for choosing the right colour palette for your garden

Flowers have always attracted people's attention, and apart from their beauty, they can influence our emotions and mood. The colours of flowers are very important, that's why you should know what colour palette to choose for your garden. In this article, we will look at the impact of flower colours on our emotions and mood and give you tips on how to choose the right colour scheme for your garden.

When choosing colours for your garden, don't forget the fact that it is important that they reflect your personality and style, as well as match the functionality of your garden. By following some rules of colour combination, you can create a beautiful and harmonious garden that will not only decorate your site, but also have a positive effect on your mood and emotions.

Read also: Lunar sowing calendar for March: what days are best for gardening

Video of the day

Red symbolises love, energy, strength and passion. Red flowers can excite our emotions, lift our mood and increase our activity. If you want to add vigour to your garden, red flowers are the perfect choice;

symbolises love, energy, strength and passion. Red flowers can excite our emotions, lift our mood and increase our activity. If you want to add vigour to your garden, red flowers are the perfect choice; Pink colour symbolises tenderness, romance and tranquillity. Pink flowers can help to calm our emotions and moods, as well as uplift our spirits. If you want to create a romantic atmosphere in your garden, pink flowers are the perfect choice;

Yellow symbolises joy, optimism and energy. Yellow flowers can help improve mood and increase energy. But it's important to remember that bright shades of yellow can be very stimulating, so if you want to create a calm atmosphere in your garden, it's better to choose more moderate shades of yellow;

symbolises joy, optimism and energy. Yellow flowers can help improve mood and increase energy. But it's important to remember that bright shades of yellow can be very stimulating, so if you want to create a calm atmosphere in your garden, it's better to choose more moderate shades of yellow; Orange symbolises warmth, joy and optimism. It creates an impression of cosiness and friendliness, and supports a creative approach to problem solving. Orange flowers, such as daffodils, rue or tulips, can be a great addition to any garden;

Green is a symbol of life, growth and harmony. It can improve mood and reduce stress levels. Green flowers, such as chrysanthemums, lilies or orchids, can be a great choice for creating a calm atmosphere.

is a symbol of life, growth and harmony. It can improve mood and reduce stress levels. Green flowers, such as chrysanthemums, lilies or orchids, can be a great choice for creating a calm atmosphere. Purple colour also has its own peculiarities. It is associated with real luxury and wealth. Purple flowers can create the impression of exoticism and mystery, which adds to their special appeal. In addition, purple is associated with spirituality and mysticism. It can help relieve tension and stress, promote meditation and relaxation. Therefore, if you want to create an atmosphere of mysticism and concentration in your garden, purple flowers will be a great choice.

Earlier, we wrote about the work that should be done in the garden in March.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!