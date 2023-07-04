Damp towel and proper use of air conditioning: How to cool your car in summer

Summer car journeys are not always enjoyable due to the heat that can prevail in the cabin. However, there is a simple life hack with a kitchen towel that can help solve this problem.

Positioning the towel properly can enhance the effect of car air conditioning. To do this, place the damp cloth on the grille where the cooled air comes out. The evaporation of moisture from the towel accelerates the process of reducing the temperature in the cabin. However, it is important to ensure that the towel is always damp, as a dry towel will not have the desired effect.

The car experts also provided some tips on how to use car air conditioning correctly:

Do not switch on the cooling immediately after getting into the car. First, ventilate the interior so that it is not overheated, and then drive for a few minutes with the windows open before switching on the air conditioning; Set the air conditioning temperature correctly. Select the gradual cooling mode to help save fuel. It is also recommended to set the temperature 5-6 degrees lower or higher than the outside temperature to avoid sudden temperature changes that can have a negative impact on the body; Do not direct the air conditioning jet directly at the driver or passengers. It is better to direct it upwards so that the coolness is evenly distributed throughout the cabin; Service the air conditioner regularly. Timely filter changes and repairs will help keep the air conditioner in good working order.

Earlier, we wrote about interesting and unusual ways to cool down in the summer. For example, in India, they use special mats made from a plant known as vetiver. These mats are constantly moistened with water, which evaporates and cools the room.

